TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPG. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

TPG Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ TPG opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. TPG has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 612.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.52.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.32 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG by 75.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

