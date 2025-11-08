Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 30,050 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,050 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,175,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,505 shares in the last quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,431.5% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.46 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

