Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QTR Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 42,459 shares worth $1,155,114. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

