Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,385 Shares of Brunswick Corporation $BC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 451.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Brunswick by 243.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 24.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $65.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.11. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

