Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 48,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $330,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 15.2%

PAVE stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.