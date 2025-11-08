Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Insider Sells $204,400.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,801.74. This trade represents a 72.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $236,200.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $298,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Justyn Russell Howard sold 10,566 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $160,180.56.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $588.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.86 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sprout Social has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 85.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,754.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

