Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8%

PHYS stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

