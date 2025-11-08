SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Bought by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK opened at $96.76 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

