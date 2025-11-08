SouthState Corp Sells 1,718 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after buying an additional 3,402,819 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,559 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,742 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,347,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,226,000 after buying an additional 1,127,521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.73 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1643 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

