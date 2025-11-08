SouthState Corp Purchases Shares of 3,059 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

