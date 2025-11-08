Souders Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $291.93.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

