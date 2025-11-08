Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 955 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,924,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,179,508,000 after buying an additional 514,264 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,364,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,214,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,646,000 after purchasing an additional 299,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.9%

DAL stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

