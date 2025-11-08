Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,188 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 3,080.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

