Sigma Planning Corp Has $611,000 Stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF $SRET

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRET stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

