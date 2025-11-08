Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,637 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Balefire LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

TDVG opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $44.84.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

