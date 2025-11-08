Rialto Wealth Management LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Rialto Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,698.88. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of HSY opened at $170.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 81.91%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

