Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 0.6% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $906,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

