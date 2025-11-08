Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,796 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $193.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.54 and its 200 day moving average is $184.95.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.