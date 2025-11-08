Q4 EPS Forecast for Ocular Therapeutix Lowered by Analyst

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCUL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 382.51%.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $258,787.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,227,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,856,017.76. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Anderman sold 11,132 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $137,368.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 87,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,589.12. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,806 shares of company stock worth $727,648. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.