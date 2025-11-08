Q3 Earnings Estimate for CMCO Issued By DA Davidson

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.59 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $41.05.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 782.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 267.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 743.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

