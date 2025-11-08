Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$50.04 and last traded at C$50.04. Approximately 114,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 123,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.06.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Purpose High Interest Savings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile

Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize monthly income while preserving capital and liquidity by investing in high interest deposit accounts The Funds investment strategy is to invest substantially all of the assets of the Fund in high interest deposit accounts with one or more chartered banks and/or credit unions.

