Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $177.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.11. The stock has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

