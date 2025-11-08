Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,644 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $245.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.69 and a 200 day moving average of $274.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

