Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Today – November 5th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and AltC Acquisition are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations typically in the roughly $2 billion to $10 billion range. For investors, they represent a middle ground between small-cap and large-cap firms, often offering more growth potential than large-caps with greater stability than small-caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
AltC Acquisition (ALCC)
AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.
