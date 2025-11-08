Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust $BIT

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares during the last quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 114,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:BIT opened at $13.26 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

