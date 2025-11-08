Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Orla Mining from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

TSE:OLA opened at C$13.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.14 and a beta of 0.12. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.77.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

