OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 101.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,932,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,732,000 after buying an additional 2,688,056 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,041,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,650,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after acquiring an additional 720,365 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fermium Researc raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carey J. Dorman sold 40,725 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $1,085,728.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 214,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,554.42. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,722.15. This trade represents a 46.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 460,399 shares of company stock valued at $12,376,561 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Trading Up 3.4%

ESI stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Element Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $656.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.