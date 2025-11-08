One Wealth Capital Management LLC Sells 7,732 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

One Wealth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,405 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,237 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,490,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,844 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $75.43 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

