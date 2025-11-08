Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.4% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6%

MSI opened at $391.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.66 and a 200-day moving average of $436.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

