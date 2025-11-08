Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,758 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 223.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.9%

RWJ opened at $47.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.