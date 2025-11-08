Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 99.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

