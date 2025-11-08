Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 56.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON opened at $346.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.07.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

