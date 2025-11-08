Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 416.7% in the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

