Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 273,020 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 801,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $128,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after buying an additional 206,096 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 32.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $172.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 1.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

