Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 100,306 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 672,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,306 shares during the period. ResMed comprises about 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $173,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 264.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 926.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 141.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. Citigroup started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $2,265,345.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,314,967.20. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,684 shares of company stock worth $3,032,064. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $251.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

