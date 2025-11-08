Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) CEO Robert Goldstein Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Goldstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $65.13 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

