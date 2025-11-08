L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 475 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 10,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.7% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.0% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 12,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 378,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,599,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $314.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $864.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

