Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.88. Kopin shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,158,208 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOPN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Kopin from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kopin from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.10.

Kopin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $462.37 million, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 29.47%.The company had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Analysts expect that Kopin Corporation will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kopin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 945,662 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 30.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter worth about $729,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kopin by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

