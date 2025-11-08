KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Duolingo in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $201.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $297.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.65.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Duolingo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Duolingo by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,757,269.55. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $36,280,203.30. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 83,791 shares of company stock worth $25,649,401 over the last 90 days. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.