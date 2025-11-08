KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Linde by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,793,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,401,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,577,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $420.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $486.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.02 and a 200-day moving average of $463.26.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

