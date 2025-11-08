Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,104,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,078,000 after purchasing an additional 178,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,024,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,412,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,178,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,631,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

