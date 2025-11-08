Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,118.50.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,739.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,607.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,670.12. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,485,307.38. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,069,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,593,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,430,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,803,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

