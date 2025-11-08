iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Holdings Raised by One Wealth Capital Management LLC

One Wealth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.7% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3%
NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $337.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $349.08.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
