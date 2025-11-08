iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.65 and a 52 week high of $288.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

