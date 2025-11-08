iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV is One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

One Wealth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,606 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $69.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

