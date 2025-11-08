iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Raised by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.4% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $707.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $668.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

