iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. MB Levis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $124.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.47 and its 200-day moving average is $119.10. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

