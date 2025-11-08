Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP Position Cut by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $20,490,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.88.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1134 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

