Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.3913.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 22.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.44. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 774.94%.Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,523.08. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Chase acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

