Head to Head Contrast: Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) & Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) and Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Aerovate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -3,369.56% -97.04% Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -90.19% -77.47%

Volatility and Risk

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerovate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 4 0 0 2.00 Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Aerovate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199,900.00%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aerovate Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Aerovate Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $386,000.00 0.03 -$164.57 million ($3.03) 0.00 Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$75.52 million ($1.70) -5.26

Aerovate Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Aerovate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Aerovate Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.